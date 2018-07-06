NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Announce Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope official, bringing the shooting guard back on a one-year deal reportedly worth $12 million.

Caldwell-Pope originally signed with the Lakers last summer as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

He hit the market unexpectedly when the Pistons renounced his qualifying offer, which shifted Caldwell-Pope from being a restricted to an unrestricted free agent.

During the 2017-18 NBA season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while hitting a career-high 42 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. He had a particularly strong finish to the season, shooting 42 percent or better from three during the months of January, February, and March.

Caldwell-Pope’s new deal with the Lakers became known shortly after Klutch Sports announced that LeBron James would be making a move to Los Angeles. Also a client of Klutch Sports, he will now play alongside James on a revamped Lakers team that hopes to surge in the Western Conference for the 2018-19 season.

At just 25 years old and entering his sixth season in the NBA, Caldwell-Pope will look to build upon the success he found last season on both ends of the ball.

