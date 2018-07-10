NBA Free Agency News: Lakers Announce JaVale McGee Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have made the signing of JaVale McGee official, inking the veteran center to a one-year contract reportedly worth $1.5 million.

The 30-year-old McGee is one of a handful of veterans acquired in the wake of LeBron James announcing that he would join the Lakers as a free agent.

In need of a rim protector, McGee figures to use his length and athleticism to help protect the paint for Los Angeles. Over the course of his 10-year career, McGee has averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

After being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, McGee began to develop a reputation as one of the league’s most athletic big men. He cemented that with a memorable performance at the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest.

Besides Washington, McGee has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors. He won a pair of NBA championships over the last two seasons with the Warriors.

