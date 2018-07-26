NBA Free Agency News: Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James Signing With Lakers ‘Perfect Decision’

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are widely considered the two best players in the NBA.

After Durant and the Golden State Warriors defeated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals, the latter signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer.

With the two future Hall-of-Famers set to face off against each other at least four times within the next year, the Lakers are trying to dethrone the defending champions.

In an already highly-competitive Western Conference, Durant reacted to James’ decision for the first time, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

“I loved it. I absolutely loved it. I thought it was the perfect decision, the perfect move. Did everything he was supposed to do in Cleveland. I think this is the perfect next step for him.”

As the Warriors are looking to win four championships in five seasons and further cement themselves as a dynasty, the Lakers have surrounded James and the young core with tough playmakers. While teams have attempted to outshoot the Warriors, the Lakers are hoping for a better result.

If healthy, the Warriors will continue to be favorites with Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins. However, things could get interesting as the Lakers will have enough cap space to sign another max-contract player like Kawhi Leonard next summer.

