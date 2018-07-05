NBA Free Agency News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims He Would Never Leave Bucks To Join LeBron James, Lakers

Now that LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers, there is a pretty major void atop the Eastern Conference. Many now believe that the best player in the Eastern Conference is now Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But in this day and age, one star on a team isn’t enough which is the reason many have begun leaving their teams to join up with fellow All-Stars.

But Antetokounmpo isn’t interested in going anywhere, any time soon.

Antetokounmpo appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and said he wants to complete his plan of winning a championship with the Bucks and would never leave for Los Angeles:

“To be honest with you, no. No way. I like finishing the stuff that I have with Milwaukee. My goal is to win in Milwaukee, bring a championship to the city and make the team a lot better. So, I would never leave for L.A.”

Antetokounmpo blossomed during the 2017-18 NBA season, proving himself to be one of the best players in the league today and was ultimately named to the All-NBA Second Team. Most players prefer to win with the team they were drafted by, so his words really should come as no surprise.

As currently constructed, however, the Bucks are still far away from championship contention and how they will get to that level is anyone’s guess. Likewise, the Lakers undoubtedly need some more help before being considered true championship contenders — even with the addition of James.

Antetokounmpo may not be interested in joining up with the Lakers, but Magic Johnson and company will surely be on the hunt to find someone who is, be it through trade or in 2019 free agency.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!