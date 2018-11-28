NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Confident Teams Will Adjust To New Defensive Rules

As he does every offseason, NBA commissioner Adam Silver examines the trends of the league and decides on new rules or to emphasize current ones already in existence that aren’t necessarily being called.

This year, one major emphasis has been on defensive contact, particularly on players cutting across the lane. It is something that many teams have struggled with so far, and the Los Angeles Lakers in particular.

The Lakers are one of many teams susceptible to foul issues in relation to these new rules and players have touched on the difficulties of adjusting.

Silver recently spoke about the rule changes, noting that he believes teams will ultimately adjust, and that consistency in the calls made are most important, via ESPN:

“The question that seems to be coming back from some of the coaches and players is in essence is how much physicality will be allowed on defense,” Silver said. “Everybody’s feeling their way through this a little bit. What we’re hearing is the teams will adjust to wherever we end up, they just want to make sure there is consistency across the league.”

That consistency is something that has been a point of contention for Lakers head coach Luke Walton. He ripped officials following one loss, leading to a fine, and the main point of his rant that night was on the major discrepancy in fouls and free throws between his team and the opponent.

Most seasons there is a new rule or an emphasis on one that changes the way players do things on the court and in the end, players always make the necessary adjustments. Considering that these rules were intended to help increase scoring and have worked perfectly, they aren’t going anywhere.