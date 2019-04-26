NBA Coaching Rumors: Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue ‘Impressed’ By How ‘Thorough’ Lakers Were During Meetings

During the team’s coaching search, the Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed four potential candidates to replace former head coach Luke Walton.

As the Lakers have reportedly interviewed Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd once, they met with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams for the second time now.

Considered the frontrunners from the beginning, Lue and Williams have gotten to know the Lakers contingent, which includes Jesse and Joey Buss along with Kurt Rambis.

Although there has been uncertainty since former president of baskeball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, it appears both candidates were impressed, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

The last two people the Lakers interviewed for their head-coaching vacancy — Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams on Thursday and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue on Wednesday — were impressed by how thorough the Lakers’ contingent was during their conversations with both men, according to people familiar with the talks.

Since the Lakers have stayed quiet, there has naturally been speculation about the future of the organization. With owner Jeanie Buss reportedly having ‘no plans’ to hire Johnson’s replacement, much of the attention has been on general manager Rob Pelinka and Rambis’ potential roles.

At this stage, the Lakers just need to stabilize themselves. While they have an opportunity to improve the roster with a lottery pick and cap space this offseason, it is difficult seeing a second All-Star player wanting to come to Los Angeles under the current circumstances.