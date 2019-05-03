NBA Coaching Rumors: LeBron James, Rich Paul Did Not Tell Lakers To Hire Tyronn Lue

When the Los Angeles Lakers interviewed potential candidates for the team’s head coaching job, one of the most important factors was LeBron James.

Whether it is fair or not, James buying into the team’s head coach is important for the remainder of his original four-year, $154 million deal.

As a result, general manager Rob Pelinka interviewed four candidates — all who have ties to James as a former head coach, teammate, or competitor.

With the Lakers ‘proceeding toward an offer’ to former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, James and agent Rich Paul reportedly did not tell them who to hire as head coach, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Ty Lue and LeBron have spoken within the last few weeks, and of course 23 would welcome a reunion with his coach from the Cavs. But neither LeBron nor Rich Paul told the Lakers whom to hire as coach — per sources — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) May 3, 2019

Throughout his career, James has been labeled as a ‘coach killer’ during his time with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat. With the Lakers set to hire his former Cavaliers head coach, the 34-year-old ultimately did not have to say anything and how much influence he should have on a team is certainly up for debate.

As James and Lue are expected to be reunited in Los Angeles, the goal is to end the six-year playoff drought and compete for championships. With the Lakers confident that Lue will hold James accountable, they can significantly improve the roster around him heading into Year 2.