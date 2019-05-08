NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers, Tyronn Lue ‘Have Reached An Impasse’ During Contract Negotiations

After the Los Angeles Lakers interviewed four candidates, the head coaching job came down to former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams.

As Williams agreed on a five-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers reportedly favored Lue and waited until the former was ‘no longer available.’

With Lue celebrating his 42nd birthday with a Lakers-themed cake, it appeared it would not take long before he became the team’s head coach.

However, the two sides ‘have reached an impasse’ during contract negotiations now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Ty Lue have reached an impasse without a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2019

Since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation almost a month ago, owner Jeanie Buss and company have stayed extremely quiet. Outside of a dinner between Buss and Johnson, there have been more questions than answers to begin the offseason.

However, through the head coaching search, the Lakers have reportedly informed these candidates general manager Rob Pelinka is running the team’s front office now. As there are conflicting reports about Pelinka’s reputation around the league, this latest development with Lue only creates more questions about him and the Lakers.