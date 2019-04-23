NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers Schedule Second Interview With Tyronn Lue

Led by Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, they are currently conducting interviews for former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement.

Up to this point, Pelinka has already met with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams.

As Pelinka is set to meet with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, it appears the Lakers are ready to take the next step.

The Lakers have reportedly scheduled a second interview with Lue for the team’s head coaching job, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have scheduled a second interview with Tyronn Lue on Wednesday in Los Angeles for their head-coaching vacancy, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the search. This time, Lue will meet with Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss for the first time and again with general manager Rob Pelinka, according to the same people. Lue and Pelinka had a sit-down Friday in Newport Beach.

As previously reported, the Lakers are expected to meet with both Lue and Williams again but it will include owner Jeanie Buss this time around. While Los Angeles has had three potential candidates in mind, they reportedly may interview more during this process.

Heading into Year 2 with LeBron James and beyond, it is crucial he buys into the team’s new head coach. With all current candidates having relationships with James, it is a matter of hiring the most qualified individual regardless of perception.