NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers Schedule Second Interview With Monty Williams

Between Games 2 and 3 of the 2019 NBA playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers met with assistant coach Monty Williams.

As the Lakers have reportedly scheduled a second interview with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, Williams was also expected to receive another one as well.

With the Phoenix Suns reportedly also in pursuit of Williams after firing head coach Igor Kokoskov, it appears the Lakers are taking the next step.

After the 76ers defeated the Nets in five games, the Lakers reportedly will meet with Williams on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Los Angeles Lakers will meet with 76ers assistant Monty Williams on Thursday for a second interview, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2019

Along with Lue and Williams, the Lakers have met with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd. Out of the four candidates so far, Kidd was a surprising name, but he reportedly does not have a ‘serious shot’ at the team’s head coaching job.

As general manager Rob Pelinka met with Lue and Williams, the second round of interviews reportedly will include owner Jeanie Buss. Along with Buss, it will be interesting to see if executive Kurt Rambis is a part of them since he was for Kidd’s interview.