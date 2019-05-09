NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers Schedule First Interview With Frank Vogel

For nearly a week, it appeared former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue would become the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

However, after the Lakers only offered Lue a three-year, $18 million deal and wanted former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd to join his coaching staff, the two sides quickly ended negotiations.

As Los Angeles continues their head coaching search now, they have reportedly added three candidates including former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel.

Out of the new candidates, the Lakers have scheduled an interview with Vogel first, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers are moving fast to try to fill their head-coaching vacancy by setting up an interview with former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Following the Lue reports, the Lakers are quickly moving on in search of former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement. Vogel, who did not coach during the 2018-19 NBA season, was recently brought up as a potential lead assistant coach on Lue’s coaching staff.

With Lue and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams out of the picture, the team’s new head coach will essentially be their third choice. For a team that has an important offseason in front of them, this is not a good look for owner Jeanie Buss and company, who have stayed quiet since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation.