NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers May Meet With More Candidates Beyond Juwan Howard, Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue

With the 2019 NBA playoffs underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are conducting their coaching search to replace former head coach Luke Walton.

Led by general manager Rob Pelinka, he has already met with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams.

As Lue and Williams reportedly will meet with owner Jeanie Buss in their second meeting, Pelinka will also be meeting with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard soon.

With all three having relationships with LeBron James, the Lakers may meet with more candidates, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“My understanding is they may meet with other candidates beyond these initial three. Beyond Monty Williams, beyond Juwan Howard, and Ty Lue.”

Since there are reportedly concerns about giving James ‘too much control,’ the Lakers ultimately need to hire the best candidate. While Los Angeles has been heavily criticized so far, it is encouraging to see them go through an actual hiring process.

If the Lakers are looking beyond these three candidates, there are plenty of head coaches and assistant coaches deserving of this opportunity. However, the most important factor is James buying into the new head coach for the remainder of his four-year, $154 million deal.

Although it is not the ideal situation, one of the best players in the league does need to be on the same page as the Lakers if they want to return to championship contention.