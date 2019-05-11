NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers Hire Frank Vogel To Replace Luke Walton As New Head Coach

Shortly after the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton despite president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation.

Led by general manager Rob Pelinka, the Lakers initially interviewed four candidates, but former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams emerged as frontrunners.

However, after Williams became the Phoenix Suns head coach, Lue ended negotiations with the Lakers due to the length of the contract and his coaching staff being chosen for him.

After the Lakers resumed their coaching search, former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel reportedly will become the team’s new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Frank Vogel has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

In addition, Vogel reportedly will sign a three-year deal with the Lakers, according to Wojnarowski:

Frank Vogel's contract with the Lakers, per sources: Three years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

During Vogel’s 7.5 seasons as a head coach, he has a 304-201 record and led the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Known for his defensive schemes, the 45-year-old was initially considered for Lue’s potential coaching staff as his lead assistant coach.

With Vogel agreeing to become the Lakers head coach, former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd is expected to join his coaching staff.