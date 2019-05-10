NBA Coaching Rumors: Lakers Asked Tyronn Lue To Include Kurt Rambis On Coaching Staff

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their head coaching search, new details are emerging about former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue ending contract negotiations.

With head coaches accepting five-year deals from other teams, the Lakers reportedly only offered Lue a three-year, $18 million deal. Since it aligned with LeBron James’ remaining deal if he exercises his player option, Lue reportedly felt ‘insulted’ by them viewing him as only a head coach for James.

In addition to not agreeing to the contract terms, the Lakers reportedly wanted to choose Lue’s coaching staff and hoped for former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

Along with Kidd, the Lakers reportedly asked Lue to include senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

And what’s worse, asking Lue to take on Rambis as an assistant, a no-no according to sources close to Lue, feels like the Lakers want their walls bugged and feared a LeBron takeover — as if Lue would allow himself to be used as a puppet.

Since rejoining the Lakers during the 2018-19 NBA season, many have questioned Rambis’ role. When former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson resigned, there was concern Rambis would receive more responsibilities and it appears that has happened in Los Angeles.

As Rambis has been a part of the team’s coaching search, it is questionable to then ask Lue or any candidate to include him on his coaching staff.

While it was evident Lue wanted to become the Lakers head coach, it is understandable why he ultimately ended negotiations.