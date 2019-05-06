With Monty Williams becoming the Phoenix Suns head coach, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately shifted their focus to Tyronn Lue.

Endorsed by former head coach Phil Jackson and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, Lue and the Lakers reportedly started negotiations on his 42nd birthday.

While there has been no official announcement yet, it appears both sides are headed in the right direction for him to become the team’s next head coach.

As Lue was expected to attend the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight in Las Vegas, he celebrated with a Lakers birthday cake, via Twitter:

With Lue set to become former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement, he will reunite with LeBron James in Los Angeles. While there will be a certain perception with this potential hiring, the 42-year-old reportedly does not want to be viewed only as a head coach for James.

Once this becomes official, the Lakers need to learn from their mistakes during 2018 NBA free agency. Instead of signing ‘tough-minded’ playmakers to surround James and the young core, general manager Rob Pelinka and company need to prioritize three-point shooters and rim protectors.