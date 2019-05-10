NBA Coaching News: Tom Thibodeau Has ‘Not Heard’ From Lakers, But ‘Open To Any And All Opportunities’

For the Los Angeles Lakers and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, it ended before it even started during contract negotiations.

As Lue was reportedly seeking a five-year deal like most head coaches, the Lakers also attempted to choose his coaching staff and hoped for former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

If Lue was able to choose his own coaching staff, former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau and former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel were two potential candidates for lead assistant coach.

As Vogel reportedly interviewed for the team’s head coaching job, Thibodeau has personally ‘not heard’ from the Lakers yet, according to Golic and Wingo:

“I have not heard from them, but I’m open to any and all opportunities.” – Tom Thibodeau on if he heard from the Lakers at all. pic.twitter.com/N2Fn5Yc89s — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) May 10, 2019

After being the Chicago Bulls and Timberwolves head coach, it was difficult to see Thibodeau accepting a lesser role at this stage of his career. However, if the 61-year-old is truly open-minded, he could be a candidate as LeBron James reportedly has the ‘utmost respect’ for him.

As it currently stands, the Lakers are expected to interview former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins and former New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson. While James has stayed out of the team’s head coaching search, it will be interesting to see if he steps in after all that has transpired with Lue.