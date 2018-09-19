NBA, Beats By Dre Announce Partnership That Will Feature Lakers’ LeBron James

The NBA and Beats by Dre announced a partnership that makes the company the official headphone, wireless speaker and audio partner of the NBA, WNBA, G League and USA Basketball, beginning in October.

Co-founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, Beats have long become the preferred headphones of NBA players and other professional athletes alike. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors are among the prominent names on Beats’ roster.

“Beats revolutionized the music industry and has become one of the most innovative and culturally-influential brands in the world,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“Through our partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to merge sports, pop culture and technology to deliver unparalleled experiences and premium products to our fans.”

In celebration of Beats’ 10-year anniversary, the multi-year deal will build on the music and tech brand’s global recognition by leveraging James, Green and other NBA stars who work with the brand.

“The NBA and its players have long been significant drivers of global culture. Basketball, music, and style speak as one voice: Julius Erving became a style icon, Allen Iverson cemented hip hop’s place on and off the court and LeBron James is breaking new music every day. … The list goes on and on,” said Luke Wood, president of Beats by Dre.

“This partnership with the NBA is the perfect alignment for Beats. It feels like coming home.”

As part of the expansive partnership, Beats will provide product to players during marquee events including NBA All-Star, NBA Draft, international NBA games in China and Europe, WNBA All-Star, WNBA Draft, and USA Basketball men’s and women’s national team exhibition tours.

Beats will also collaborate with and establish separate deals with NBA teams and launch a line of its audio products, including team-branded headphones.

This marked the second notable partnership announced by the NBA this offseason, as they entered into a landmark gaming agreement with MGM Resorts in August.

