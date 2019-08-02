Nba 2k20 Gameplay Trailer Featuring Lebron James, Anthony Davis, And Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were at the forefront of the NBA’s trend of forming high-powered duos with the acquisition of Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite a disappointing 2018-19 NBA season, the pairing of LeBron James with Davis has transformed the Lakers into a legitimate championship contender moving forward.

It is clear that the buzz they have generated has also translated onto other platforms as well.

NBA 2K has been teasing the reveals of some of the league’s most high-profile players and Lakers fans were finally able to get a look at their new, dynamic duo in their gameplay trailer, via Twitter:

The Next is Now 😤 2K20 Gameplay is here with familiar faces in new places. Experience #NBA2K20 for the first time on 2K Day 9/6! Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/Nq9slFRBKw pic.twitter.com/0jouBhUtvh — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 1, 2019

James and Davis also garnered the highest combined rating of any duo in the game, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

With James and Davis, they are the highest-rated duo with a 95.5 overall rating — ahead of Leonard and Paul George.

Despite coming off a bit of a down season, James still commands respect both in real life and the video game. His 97 overall rating essentially solidifies that notion since it is the best in the game.

Meanwhile, Davis found himself not too far behind with a 94 overall rating. While it may only be the seventh-best in the game, it does make him the highest-rated big man.

The fact that both players were given their high ratings should hardly come as any surprise considering they have long been considered two of the more dominant All-Star players in the league. As a result, it is safe to say that they got plenty of screen time in the trailer.

Of course, Davis was always slated to receive more face time than any other player after being chosen as the cover athlete on this year’s edition of the time. Aside from some glimpses alongside James, fans were also given an ample look at the new No. 3 in the purple and gold.

Another interesting tidbit was the cameo made by DeMarcus Cousins. Although Cousins’ signing with Los Angeles largely flew under-the-radar, it should provide players with another interesting dynamic to work with in the game.

Much like in the real world, the ratings will be subject to change as the 2019-20 NBA season plays out, so other duos will have opportunities to surpass the combination of James and Davis. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how the rankings fluctuate on and off the court now that the league features much more parity than it has in recent seasons.