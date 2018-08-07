NBA 2K19 Trailer: Lakers’ LeBron James, JaVale McGee And Rajon Rondo In Action

For the first time since 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers are represented on the cover of the popular NBA 2K video game franchise, as LeBron James is the cover athlete for the 20th anniversary edition of NBA 2K19.

Unlike with Bryant, this year’s case wasn’t specifically tailored to the Lakers. In the aftermath of Kyrie Irving getting traded last summer, only James’ face/head is on the cover of NBA 2K19.

Of course, with James, the possibility that he would not remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers was much more likely as he was due to reach free agency before the game’s Sept. 11 release (anniversary edition is out Sept. 7).

Alas, there have been several photos shared of James in a Lakers uniform, and now the official NBA 2K19 gameplay trailer was released, which prominently includes the 14-time All-Star and new teammates JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo.

New @NBA2K gameplay trailer, "Take the Crown," was released this morning. pic.twitter.com/c5q7uw5tuX — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) August 7, 2018

All player ratings for NBA 2K19 have not yet been made public but it can safely be presumed James at least has a share of being the highest-rated at 98 overall. James increased his rating by one point from the end of the season in NBA 2K18.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.