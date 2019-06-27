Miles Simon, Coby Karl Coaching; Talen Horton-Tucker Headlines Lakers Roster For 2019 California Classic & Las Vegas Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their Summer League rosters, which includes second-round pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, Talen Horton-Tucker. He was drafted by the Lakers after the team purchased a pick from the Orlando Magic.

South Bay Lakers holdovers Marcus Allen and Jeffrey Carroll are also included on the roster that will compete in the second annual California Classic in Sacramento and the annual Las Vegas Summer League. Rosco Allen is only scheduled to participate in the California Classic.

Coby Karl will serve as head coach during the California Classic, and his staff will included Miles Simon (associate head coach) and assistants Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolen, Anthony Beaumont.

The coaching staff will remain the same for Las Vegas Summer League, with the only change being Karl and Simon switching roles. Simon was the Lakers’ head coach during both Summer Leagues in 2018.

L.A. is holding their first practice at UCLA Health Training Center on Friday, then will begin play in the California Classic when they face the Miami Heat on Monday, July 1, at 6 p.m. PT. Matchups with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will follow over the next two days.

From there, the Lakers head to desert for their first Las Vegas Summer League game on Thursday, July 5, when they take the court against the Chicago Bulls. L.A. also is due to play the L.A. Clippers, Warriors and New York Knicks.

All 30 NBA teams are participating in the Las Vegas Summer League for a second straight year, and they will be joined by Croatian and Chinese national teams. A change in the format means every team is no longer guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Instead, each team will play four preliminary games, and that will determine a top-eight seeding for the playoffs. Teams that don’t qualify will play a fifth exhibition game prior to conclude their Las Vegas schedule.

The Lakers have played in the championship game in Las Vegas the past two years, winning in 2017 but falling short of repeating as they were defeated by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Every Summer League contest in Sacramento will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet, while all Las Vegas Summer League matchups will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV.

Lakers Summer Leagues roster below