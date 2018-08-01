MGM Resorts Named Official Gaming Partner Of NBA And WNBA

Commissioner Adam Silver announced a multiyear partnership with MGM Resorts that makes them the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA. The agreement comes not long after the United States Supreme Court struck down a federal law that paved the way to widespread legalized sports gambling.

The partnership is the NBA’s first with a sports betting operator within the U.S., and it’s a first such deal between MGM Resorts and a professional sports league.

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership,” Silver said in a released statement.

“Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.”

It should be noted there is a previous relationship, as MGM Resorts purchased the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in 2017 upon receiving unanimous approval from the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors. Additionally, MGM Resorts has served as the title partner of the Las Vegas Summer League the past two years.

As part of the newly announced partnership, MGM Resorts will have access to official NBA and WNBA data and branding, though on a non-exclusive basis. MGM will be advertised on NBA platforms and digital assets, including but not limited to, NBA TV, NBA.com and NBA App and NBA social media platforms.

