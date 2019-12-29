Mavericks At Lakers 12/29/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers had a six-game winning streak against the Mavericks snapped earlier this month and will try to start a new one on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a three-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The road team is 3-0 SU and ATS in the last three games between the Lakers and the Mavericks.

Mavericks at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James played through his groin injury to record 21 points and 16 assists on Saturday to help lead the Lakers to a road win over the Portland Trail Blazers. But on a night where six Lakers got into double-digits in scoring, it was Kyle Kuzma who led the team with 24 points in just 30 minutes of play.

Kuzma has found his groove on offense in Los Angeles’ last three games with 16 points in 22 minutes against Denver, and 25 points in 27 minutes against the Clippers last week.

The Lakers are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in their last four games played on the second night of a back-to-back per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Luka Doncic needed only 30 minutes to rack up 31 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in a 141-121 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The Mavericks went 2-3 SU and ATS without Doncic (including the game that he played only two minutes in against the Miami Heat) while their young star nursed a right ankle sprain.

Since his return, Dallas has won each of its last two games and is now 19-7 SU and 16-10 ATS with Doncic in the lineup.

Sunday night’s total is set at 221.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six games the Lakers have hosted the Mavericks.

James still isn’t at 100% with his groin injury, but there haven’t been any reported plans to keep him out or limit him in Sunday’s game against Dallas. Hopefully the injury won’t hold James back as the first two battles against Doncic this season have been extremely fun to watch.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.