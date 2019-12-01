Mavericks At Lakers 12/01/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers will look to extend their six-game winning streak over the Mavericks and their 10-game overall winning streak on Sunday at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a seven-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. When these two teams met a month ago in Dallas, the Lakers won 119-111 in overtime as one-point road favorites.

LeBron James scored 23 points and added 11 assists, Anthony Davis scored 26 points with 13 rebounds, and four other Lakers hit double-digits in points as the team coasted to a 125-103 win at home over the Washington Wizards.

In doing so, Los Angeles picked up its 10th straight win and improved to 17-2, tying the 1985-86 Lakers and the NBA champion 2008-09 Lakers for the best start through 19 games in franchise history. The Lakers are the only team in the NBA this season that ranks in the top five in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency.

Los Angeles is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in its last four home games against the Mavericks per the OddsShark NBA Database. Dallas was 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in its previous seven road games against the Lakers before this current run by Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic wrapped up the month of November with a 42-point, 11-assist, nine-rebound performance against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 10.4 assists, and 10.3 rebounds in November, establishing himself as one of the game’s best players in the process.

The 20-year-old’s breakout season has Dallas ahead of schedule on its rebuild plans, boasting a 12-6 SU and 10-8 ATS record thanks to a 6-1 SU and ATS mark over the team’s last seven games.

Sunday’s total is set at 222 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 7-1 in Dallas’ last eight games on the road.

When these two teams last clashed, Luka Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds while LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds. Fans of both teams have been looking forward to this rematch to see what these two superstars will do for an encore.

