Mark Cuban: Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 ‘Will Never Again Be Worn’ By Mavericks

With the world mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven other passengers, the NBA has come together to honor them.

As the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will honor Bryant ‘the way he should be,’ Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part now.

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father,” Cuban said shortly after the news was confirmed.

As a result, Bryant’s No. 24 jersey will never be worn by a Maverick.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the No. 24 will never again be work by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban said.

“Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa Bryant and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

When it comes to Bryant and Cuban, basketball fans will remember the ‘Amnesty THAT’ tweet after a 2012-13 NBA regular season game. In response to Cuban’s comments, Bryant recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in a much-needed 103-99 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

Considering the circumstances, it is an incredible gesture by Cuban and the Mavericks. As teams who played on Jan. 26 honored Bryant with 24 and eight second shot clock violations, these types of gestures will only continue.

At this time, the Lakers have not issued a statement. With the Lakers preparing for the Los Angeles Clippers, it will be an emotional game.

In their most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James passed Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. While fans tried to create conflict between the two, there was nothing but mutual respect.