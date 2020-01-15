Magic At Lakers 01/15/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 straight up and 3-2-1 against the spread in their last six games at home. The Lakers will try to extend their home winning streak to seven games and their overall winning streak to 10 games with a win at home over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 9.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine games against teams in the Southeast Division, the Lakers are 7-2 ATS.

Magic at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable against the Orlando Magic, but the Lakers don’t really have much incentive to rush him back. With LeBron James scoring 31 points and eight assists in 33 minutes on Monday night, Los Angeles rolled to a 128-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are now 9-0 SU and 6-2-1 ATS over their last nine games including a current 4-0 ATS stretch over their last four games without Anthony Davis, winning those games by an average margin of 22.3 points per game.

Through the first 40 games of 2019-20, the Lakers have opened up a five-game lead over the rest of the Western Conference with a 33-7 SU and 22-17-1 ATS record.

It has been a disappointing season for the Magic this year, but things finally appear to be turning around. After finishing up the month of December in a 3-8 SU and 3-7-1 ATS slump, Orlando has opened January with a 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS run. A big reason for the recent surge is the improved play of Nikola Vucevic, who is starting to look like his old self with 20.9 points and 13.9 rebounds per game over the Magic’s last seven games. The Magic are 6-13 SU and 10-8-1 ATS on the road this season.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 212.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 10-2 in the last 12 meetings between the Lakers and the Magic.

Rajon Rondo is ruled out for this game against Orlando while Anthony Davis is questionable. But with the way the Lakers are playing from top to bottom right now, it’ll be tough to pick against them regardless of who’s in or out.

