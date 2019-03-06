Luke Walton: Lakers Standing Pat With Open Roster Spot, But Calling Up Spencer Hawes From South Bay Or Singing Player Not Completely Ruled Out

Although there’s been plenty of speculation over how the Los Angeles Lakers would fill their open roster spot for the remainder of the season, their South Bay affiliate in the G League completed a recent signing by adding Spencer Hawes to the fold.

Meanwhile, as the Lakers were linked to Carmelo Anthony for several months, the two sides reportedly agreed to step away from a potential agreement. The news came amid the Lakers fading further from the playoff picture.

Amid another rash of injuries, L.A. is again short on available bodies. Either due to rest or injuries, they had just eight players available for Tuesday’s practice.

Kyle Kuzma (sprained ankle) won’t play Wednesday, and Tyson Chandler, Brandon Ingram and Lance Stephenson are each questionable for the matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton didn’t rule out potentially calling up Hawes from the G League, but a roster move doesn’t appear imminent. “I mean, there’s always a chance of everything,” he answered when asked about Hawes possibly joining the parent team.

“But as of now, we’re sticking with who we have. I’m sure the scouting department is looking around. We’ve got some banged-up bodies.”

With Kuzma expected to miss a stretch of games, Lonzo Ball still being out, and some uncertainty surrounding Chandler, Ingram and Stephenson, Walton acknowledged the Lakers could be forced to make a roster move.

“We need healthy bodies possibly, depending on how much longer some of these injuries are going to go,” he said. “Whether it’s to get stuff done in practice or if we’re going to need a body in a game, it’s more of that type of thing for now.”

