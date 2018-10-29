Luke Walton Wants Lakers To Focus On ‘Same Purpose’ And ‘Same Priorities’ Instead of Potential Lineups

With the Los Angeles Lakers improving their depth behind a slew of signings in free agency, head coach Luke Walton has tried different lineups during the early stages of the 2018-19 NBA season.

While Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo’s suspensions impacted Walton’s lineups, he has already tried Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac and Johnathan Williams at backup center.

As Rondo returned against the San Antonio Spurs, another adjustment will need to be made as Ingram returns Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Regardless of how or when Walton ultimately settles on a lineup, he wants the Lakers to instead remain focused on their play, according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

“Now it changes again a little bit. So it’s all part of it. That’s why we keep stressing the team being the most important thing no matter what the lineups are. As long as we’re playing for the same purpose and we have the same priorities, we’ll be all right.”

With the Lakers having 10 to 11 players who are capable of playing substantial minutes, it is a good problem for Walton to have. However, one early criticism is his lack of rotations, which can make it difficult for players who care about their role and minutes.

As the Lakers are relatively healthy with Moritz Wagner making progress from a left knee contusion, the hope is Walton can finally establish a rotation and put wins together as they build chemistry.