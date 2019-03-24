Luke Walton Has ‘A Lot Of Love’ For Lakers Fans’ Endless Support

After a handful of years spent in the NBA Lottery, the Los Angeles Lakers hoped the signing of LeBron James would represent a return to the playoffs. But as injuries took their toll, the Lakers instead saw their playoff drought reach a sixth consecutive season.

With nothing but potentially improving their lottery odds to play for, the Lakers still have 10 regular-season games to play. They need four wins to match last season’s record, but that looks to be an uphill battle considering their remaining opponents.

And though the Lakers were officially eliminated from the playoffs, head coach Luke Walton said he expected his team to carry forward with a concerted effort. He said players owed it to one another, the organization as a whole and the fanbase.

“They’re awesome. The Laker fans, I’ve always said it, they’re incredible,” Walton added. “They show so much love around the city, show up and sell-out every game. We’re officially out of the playoffs now (but) this place will still be packed on Sunday. They’ll still be cheering and supporting us, so a lot of love to them.”

Although fans have continued to turn out in droves, there have been times where their frustration was voiced at Staples Center. The Lakers were booed off the court during games against the lowly New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers rank in the top 10 for average home attendance this season and are 14th in total home attendance.