Luka Doncic’s Near Triple-Double Ends Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their 10-game winning streak snapped as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 114-100.

LeBron James was active early defensively as he picked up two early steals to get the Lakers a couple of easy transition buckets that helped them pick up the early lead. His effort energized the rest of the team as they were able to hold Dallas to only seven points midway through the quarter.

The Mavericks responded with an 8-0 run to cut into the Lakers lead, but Anthony Davis feasted at the basket as Dallas had no answer for his size and length. The Lakers came up empty on a couple of possessions as the quarter winded down but still went into the second up five points.

The Mavericks bench started the period hot as they knocked down their first three triples to quickly tie up the game. James helped the Lakers battle back to retake the lead, but it would not last long as the two teams traded it on several occasions.

With Dallas heating up from the field, Los Angeles once again turned to Davis who earned consecutive and-one plays and flushed a lob from James to help recapture some momentum. A wild sequence at the end of the quarter led to a pretty Rajon Rondo pass to James for a layup that put the Lakers up three going into the half.

Los Angeles came out flat to start the third and looked frustrated as they had issues with how the game was being officiated. Dallas took advantage as they took a six-point lead that was highlighted by a thunderous Luka Doncic dunk.

Despite an early timeout, the Lakers still looked completely out of sorts on both ends as they could not get anything to fall while the Mavericks capitalized in transition off the former’s misses. Down big, Los Angeles reeled off a quick 10-0 run but they still found themselves down 15 going into the fourth.

The Mavericks still had no issues scoring as they moved the ball well and generated good looks while the Lakers still struggled to find success from the field.

Vogel stayed with Davis and James to try to mount a comeback, but Doncic continued to carve up Los Angeles’ defense.