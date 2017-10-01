Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Opener (VIDEOS)

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lonzo Ball opened up their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Honda Center. Despite 19 points from rookie Kyle Kuzma, 15 points from Julius Randle, and Ball dishing assists all over the place, sloppy play got the best of the Lakers in this one, losing 108-99.

Head coach Luke Walton gives his positives and negatives in the videos below and points out areas he’d like both Brandon Ingram and Ball to work on. Ball talks about what it was like for him to finally wear that Lakers jersey and hear his name called in the starting lineup in front of the crowd.

Ingram is already focused on where he knows he needs to improve next game and says that fatigue definitely played a factor in their loss. Kuzma remains pretty lowkey after an excellent rookie debut and talks about what he knows he needs to work on after facing NBA talent.

Brandon Ingram

Kyle Kuzma

Lonzo Ball



Luke Walton



