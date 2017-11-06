

The Los Angeles Lakers open the 2017-18 season .500 after their 107-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, improving their record to 5-5. Despite being up by as many as 22 points, this one came down to the wire, and a crucial steal and floater by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sealed the deal.

After the game, head coach Luke Walton talks about what it says about this Lakers team that they were able to escape with a victory, despite plenty of missteps in the fourth quarter. Walton also admits that ten games into this season, he didn’t expect things to come together quite as quick as they are.

Center Brook Lopez has put together three strings of great games, finishing with a team-high 21 points, including four three-pointers. Rookie Lonzo Ball has a fun theory as to what has given Brook an extra burst of energy.

Ball also talks about what it was like to go up against Mike Conley and if he’s looking forward to taking on Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics Wednesday. Brandon Ingram had another solid performance and talks about having his foot on the gas after what happened when the Lakers started .500 last season. It’s all in our videos below.





