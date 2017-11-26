Los Angeles Lakers 2017-2018 In-Arena Giveaways Schedule

Of their 41 games played at Staples Center during the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have 13 dates that included an in-arena promotional giveaway item.

The calendar, which can be modified at any time, does not include nights where the Lakers distribute special t-shirts or rally towels to fans in attendance. The first designated giveaway night is Wednesday, Nov. 29, when the Lakers host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Ticketed fans who enter Staples Center will receive Chick Hearn socks. Like with all in-arena giveaways, one pair of socks will be given to each person with a ticket.

The bulk of the giveaways come during December and January, with each month featuring four promotional dates. Included in that is their Christmas night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when fans will appropriately receive a Lakers snow globe.

Complete list and details of the Lakers 2017-18 in-arena giveaways schedule included below.

DayDateOpponentTime (PT)Giveaway
WednesayNov. 29Warriors7:30 p.m.Chick Hearn socks
SundayDec. 3Rockets6:30 p.m.UCLA Health sack bag
SaturdayDec. 23Trail Blazers6:30 p.m.Lakers winter gloves
MondayDec. 25Timberwolves7:30 p.m.Lakers snow globe
WednesdayDec. 27Grizzlies7:30 p.m.Lakers spinner
FridayDec. 29Clippers7:30 p.m.Lakers clacker
WednesdayJan. 3Thunder7:30 p.m.Lakers LED bracelet
FridayJan. 19Pacers7:30 p.m.Lakers earbuds
SundayJan. 21Knicks12:30 p.m.Lakers car flag
TuesdayJan. 23Celtics7:30 p.m.Dr. Buss lapel pin and Chevron cheer card
SundayMarch 11Cavaliers6:00 p.m.Lakers LED necklace
WednesdayMarch 28Mavericks7:30 p.m.Lakers travel pillow
TuesdayApril 10Rockets7:30 p.m.Lakers bucket hat