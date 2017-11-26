Los Angeles Lakers 2017-2018 In-Arena Giveaways Schedule

Of their 41 games played at Staples Center during the 2017-2018 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have 13 dates that included an in-arena promotional giveaway item.

The calendar, which can be modified at any time, does not include nights where the Lakers distribute special t-shirts or rally towels to fans in attendance. The first designated giveaway night is Wednesday, Nov. 29, when the Lakers host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Ticketed fans who enter Staples Center will receive Chick Hearn socks. Like with all in-arena giveaways, one pair of socks will be given to each person with a ticket.

The bulk of the giveaways come during December and January, with each month featuring four promotional dates. Included in that is their Christmas night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when fans will appropriately receive a Lakers snow globe.

Complete list and details of the Lakers 2017-18 in-arena giveaways schedule included below.