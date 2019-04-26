Lonzo Ball’s Message To 2019 NBA Free Agents On Playing For Lakers

The 2019 NBA offseason will be a very important one for both Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers.

For Ball individually, it will be about improving his game and he understands the important of his first healthy offseason. And for the Lakers, they will also be heading into the summer with big plans, hoping to add a second All-Star player alongside LeBron James and the young core.

Of course, the big question is whether the Lakers will be able to bring in one of those free agents. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the organization right now, especially following Magic Johnson’s sudden departure and with numerous teams having salary cap space to compete with them.

A lot of people point to living in Los Angeles, the history of the Lakers, and the presence of LeBron James as reasons for free agents to join the purple and gold. Ball, however, focused on the locker room relationships within the team.

“I would say it’s a lot of distractions obviously. We’re in the media every day whether it’s good or bad,” Ball said at the team’s recent exit interviews.

“But like I said, I think as long as you’re close with your teammates and the locker room’s good, that’s all that matters. The outside noise doesn’t really mean too much for whoever wants to come or is coming. Just stay close-knit no matter what through it all.”

The 21-year-old added Lakers fans love the players as long as they’re producing on the court.

“Living out here and growing up here, I know how it is playing in LA, so I wasn’t surprised when I came in. The fans love you as long as you’re doing your job.”

It can be tough for some to deal with all of the pressure and distractions that come with being a part of the Lakers. It is truly unlike anything else and for any top free agent who can handle that, the Lakers undoubtedly want them in purple and gold for the 2019-20 NBA season and beyond.