Lonzo Ball Sends Message On Twitter To Anyone Doubting Young Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second straight loss on Saturday night, falling to the Utah Jazz 96-81 and dropping their record to 2-4 in this early season.

The team has seen it’s fair share of struggles on both ends of the floor and no one has been under more scrutiny than rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. While his numbers are solid so far at 10 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.5 rebounds, he is shooting only 31.1 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three-point range.

Even though it is early on in the season, it hasn’t stopped many from questioning how good Ball, and the rest of the young Lakers will be. Following the loss to the Jazz, Ball took to his Twitter to send a message to his haters:

If you not with us now don't be with us later… we gone figure it out 👌🏽 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) October 29, 2017

Even though they haven’t been together long, the Lakers have shown that they are a very close team already. When Ball was the target before the Lakers took on the Washington Wizards, Brandon Ingram spoke out and the whole team rallied together around him and came out with a win.

This time it is Ball leading the charge and calling on only the true fans who will support the Lakers through the good times and the bad. Even though the Lakers are still struggling there have been more positive signs than previous years, especially on the defensive end.

Ball is confident that the Lakers will figure things out and they undoubtedly have the talent to do so. Ingram continues to get better, Kyle Kuzma looks like another draft steal, and Larry Nance Jr., Julius Randle, and Jordan Clarkson all play different, but very necessary roles as well.

Ball is quiet, but he is confident and he believes he will lead the Lakers back to glory. It’s early on in his career, but he is obviously not afraid of the pressure that comes on this stage.