Lonzo Ball Releases New Song ‘Super Saiyan’ Following Lakers Win

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had an impressive Friday night. He nearly notched a triple-double in leading the Lakers to their first win of the season over the Phoenix Suns, but he wasn’t done after that.

Ball has been known to dabble into the rap game from time to time, releasing a couple of songs during the off-season. Now that the season has started, Ball’s rapping has continued.

Following last night’s victory, Ball took to Twitter to announce that his new single, ‘Super Saiyan,’ has been released:

Based on the hook of the song, it seems as if Lonzo felt the need to go after some of those who doubted him:

“Triple B’s, I’m the man. I’m leveled up, I’m Super Saiyan. You said I can’t, but I can. Triple B’s got the plan. I had to stunt on my haters, I had to show ’em who’s boss. I had to flex on my haters, diamonds they drippin’ in sauce.”

Ball is far from the only NBA player to actively rap. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is garnering a pretty big following, and a lot of respect in the hip-hop world with his talent in the booth. Ball isn’t quite on that level, but he is more than passable.

There’s been plenty of criticism on Ball, especially following his opening night performance, though he has handled it all in stride and never gets down on himself. Perhaps that is because he uses hip-hop as his outlet.

As long as it doesn’t detract from the time he puts in improving his game on the basketball court, there won’t be any issues with Ball continuing to show off his rap skills.