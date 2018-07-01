Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart React To LeBron James Signing With Lakers

The news everyone was waiting and hoping for finally came down on Sunday evening as Klutch Sports announced LeBron James would be signing a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers once the moratorium in free agency ends.

As the Lakers have failed to bring in other stars over recent years, there were some wondering if their chances of bringing in James were lessened. Reports of other teams seeking and even being granted meetings with James’ representatives only served to fuel those thoughts.

But in the end, the Lakers were the destination. Needless to say the announcement set off plenty of action from the current crop of young Lakers talent on Twitter.

Among them was Lonzo Ball, who chimed in as if there were never a question about where LeBron would end up:

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

There have been questions as to how Lonzo and LeBron can work together, but the young point guard sounds ready to make it happen.

Kyle Kuzma on the other hand has been hard at work all summer and sounds ready to do some more damage with James in the fold:

Likewise, Josh Hart was excited for the announcement as well and proclaimed that the Lakers are back:

The SHOW is back — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2018

There is no doubt that the addition of James immediately brings the Lakers back into the forefront of the NBA. The team has been fighting to get back in the playoffs and this undoubtedly does that, and there are still plenty of moves to be made.

Some of those could wind up trading members of the young core for Kawhi Leonard. Regardless, for the time being at least, the young Lakers are excited to have James on board.

