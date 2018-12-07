Lonzo Ball Records First Double-Double Of Season But Lakers Lose To Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers began their two-game road trip on a negative note, falling to the San Antonio Spurs, 133-120, to prevent their winning streak from reaching a season-best five games.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma were strong early, which was key to the Lakers remaining afloat in their first game without Brandon Ingram. They started the game on a 7-0 run in what was a high-scoring first quarter.

The Lakers went on a 14-2 run in the second and led by as many as 15. However, the Spurs responded with an 11-0 stretch to climb back into the game. The Lakers went into halftime with a 72-68 lead, buoyed by James turning in 24 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

James scored 7 points in the third quarter and the Lakers closed it on a strong run to take a 99-89 lead into the fourth. However, the Spurs’ bench opened the final 12 minutes on an 18-7 run to force the Lakers into a tight game down the stretch.

As L.A. struggled to generate offense, DeMar DeRozan’s free throw gave San Antonio a one-point lead with just under six minutes remaining. He then blocked James’ shot attempt on the next possession and finished it on the other end of the floor with a layup.

DeRozan continued his roll by scoring six more points in a row, putting the Lakers in a deficit they weren’t able to claw out of. Lonzo Ball finished with 13 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season.