Lonzo Ball Believes LeBron James Signing With Lakers Was ‘Right Move,’ Wants To Be In ‘Space Jam 2’

The Los Angeles Lakers made their huge splash when they finally brought in LeBron James to begin 2018 free agency.

Teaming James with the young core of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers believed they were well off for both the present and future.

Things didn’t go as planned in Year 1 as the Lakers failed to make the playoffs with injuries to numerous players including James, Ingram, and Ball. With the disappointing 2018-19 NBA season over, many have wondered if James made the right choice in coming to Los Angeles, but Ball isn’t one of them.

In an interview with House of Highlights, Ball spoke on James joining the Lakers, believing it to be the right move for the 34-year-old:

“I think L.A. was the right move for him both on the court and off the court.”

James’ off-the-court life undoubtedly played a role in his decision and he is thriving there. One of his biggest upcoming projects is “Space Jam 2” in which he is reportedly struggling to get other All-Star players to join. Ball, on the other hand, would be glad to join the project:

“You gotta ask him. He knows I’d love to be in it. We’ll see, we’ll see what happens”

Whether James takes Ball up on the offer remains to be seen, but the relationship between the two seems to be a strong one. The two do share some similarities with their high basketball IQ and passing ability. James has been extremely complimentary of Ball’s talent since joining the Lakers.

What becomes of “Space Jam 2” is anyone’s guess, but Ball or any of the young Lakers being part of it would likely be great for the chemistry of the team which has been in question since the constant rumors that came during the trade deadline.