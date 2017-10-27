Lonzo Ball And LaVar Ball To Appear In Episode Of Comedy Series ‘The 5th Quarter’

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is already making waves on the court over the team’s first four games, but he’s been getting attention off of it since long before he was drafted.

LaVar Ball’s antics have brought both him and his son plenty of attention since his high school days and even more so at UCLA. The two have even poked fun at the dynamic in a hilarious Foot Locker advertisement that debuted around Father’s Day.

That spot was one of the first time Lonzo’s dry humor was put on display for a national audience, and both he and LaVar have gotten more television exposure since then on their Facebook docuseries “Ball in the Family.”

The two are set to appear in a series once again in the next few months, as both will star in the second episode of season two of OBB Pictures’ “The 5th Quarter.” The second season of the show will debut November 30 on Verizon Media’s go90, with the episode featuring the Balls to follow.

According to a press release, the episode, titled “Fetus Jones,” will center on “the story of 7-year-old NBA Prospect Jermaine Jones, and his father’s attempt to turn him into the next big basketball brand.”

So basically, the episode sounds like it will be a somehow more over-the-top than reality version of the actual Ball family that will also feature guest stars like Marlon Wayans, Michelle Beadle, Jim Ross, Chandler Parsons, Courtney Lee, DeMarcus Cousins and Candace Parker.”

A trailer for the full season of “The 5th Quarter” is available to watch below:

The Balls are clearly trying to make an appearance in as many mediums as possible in order to build up their brand, and if the episode can somehow be funnier or more insane than the actual stories that have come out of LaVar’s efforts to get Lonzo to the Lakers, it will probably be worth a watch.