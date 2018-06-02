LiAngelo Ball Claims Decisions Are His Own, Not Worried LaVar Ball Has Negatively Impacted 2018 NBA Draft Stock



With the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to go through the process of holding pre-draft workouts with several prospects. Despite losing the No. 10 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers hold selections at Nos. 25 and 47.

While the team has worked out some realistic options for their two draft picks, they somewhat surprisingly invited LiAngelo Ball to UCLA Health Training Center with a wave of other prospects. Ball is projected to go undrafted.

Following his pre-draft workout with the Lakers, the 19-year-old was asked about how his father, LaVar Ball’s, antics may have impacted his draft stock.

“I don’t worry too much about what my dad is doing,” LiAngelo said. “I know what I’m about. I’m here playing for these guys, playing for the Lakers. That’s what it’s going to be.”

With a similar approach as his oldest brother, Ball revealed how his father factors into the decision-making process such as withdrawing from UCLA to play for Vytautas Prienai–Birstonas in Lithuania this past year.

“It’s all my decision, really,” LiAngelo explained. “They come to me with what they think might be going on or whatever, but at the end of the day it’s my decision and they’re going to be on my side no matter what.”

When asked about the shoplifting incident in China, Ball is purely focused on the future. “I don’t really remember too much about that,” he said. “I mean, that’s a closed chapter in my life. I just moved on, went overseas, learned from over there and brought my talents back.”

It remains to be seen if the middle Ball son did enough in his pre-draft workout, but his father has envisioned all of his sons playing for the storied franchise one day. In February, the 50-year-old went as far to say Lonzo Ball will not re-sign with the Lakers if his two young brothers are not on the roster.

Predictably, that doesn’t appear to have had much impact on the Lakers, who reportedly don’t have any intention on adding Ball to the organization under any circumstance.

If LiAngelo ultimately goes undrafted, he still could latch on with a team to play in Las Vegas Summer League.

