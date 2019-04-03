LeBron James ‘Very Confident’ All-Star Players Want To Play With Him, Lakers

Since Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over the Los Angeles Lakers front office, the goal has been to bring in two All-Star players to help get them back to contention.

The Lakers got one last summer, signing one of the best players of all-time in LeBron James. But his first season in Los Angeles did not go as planned as he missed time due to a groin injury and they missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Having another max-contract slot this summer, the hope for the Lakers front office is that they will find another All-Star player to pair with James in free agency.

James has said that he is going to help out with recruiting and in an interview with Howard Beck of Bleacher Report, he stated his confidence they will be able to get someone:

“They got me,” James retorts, laughing. “I’m very confident. And I’m confident that players want to play with me. I’m very confident in that.”

The Lakers will have a lot of options to go after this summer as the free agency class includes Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, Khris Middleton, and others.

One other option would be trading for Anthony Davis, although the New Orleans Pelicans were reluctant to deal him to the Lakers at the trade deadline this season and that may be the case again this summer.

As important as getting a second star is for the Lakers this summer, it is equally as important they surround James with the type of role players that he has succeeded with in the past, which are shooters.

The front office surrounded James with playmakers this season, but that clearly didn’t work out so it is vital that they adjust their strategy this offseason. If they do that and add another All-Star, then Los Angeles could be on the fast track to once again becoming a powerhouse in the Western Conference.