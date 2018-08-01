LeBron James Understands And Supports Paul George Choosing To Re-Sign With Thunder Over Joining Lakers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to add two superstars this offseason. While they got one in LeBron James, the second never materialized.

Many assumed the second would be Paul George, but he chose to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder without even taking a meeting with the Lakers or any other team.

This came as a shock to many as George was believed to be basically a lock to sign with the Lakers, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Despite not having that second superstar join him in Los Angeles, James remains happy for George.

The 14-time All-Star revealed that he didn’t even have many conversations with George about teaming up in Los Angeles and that he supports the decision to remain in Oklahoma City, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

As for George, James said he did not have “many” conversations about teaming up and that he supports his decision to stay in Oklahoma. “I think Paul did what was best for him,” James said. “I think that’s what everybody should do as players. They should do what’s best for them and their family. They shouldn’t get too pressured by anybody.”

James has always been about player empowerment so this should come as no surprise. He is one of the first to truly realize his worth and leverage his power away from the owners.

James is always about players making the decisions for themselves, regardless of how it is perceived elsewhere and George did that. Whether George came or not, James is happy to be in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

He is excited about the team’s young core and loves the veteran signings they have made.

The Lakers hope to be a contender this season and the addition of James certainly raises their standing in the West. George coming along would’ve been great, but James and the Lakers moved on long ago.

