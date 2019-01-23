LeBron James Admits To Thinking About Future Possibilities With Roster, Voices Trust In Lakers Front Office

So far, LeBron James’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been as much about the current roster as it has been about who the team might be bringing on in the future. Players such as Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis have been rumored as potential targets.

James has been extremely complimentary of his young teammates, constantly heaping praise on the likes of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. However, he also didn’t hesitate to say it would be amazing to play with someone like Davis or any number of other NBA stars.

And during a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, James admitted to pondering the possibilities of what lies ahead but added he can focus on the present because of trust in the Lakers front office:

“Oh, man, I can’t even — I can’t sit here and lie and say I don’t think about it, the possibilities of what we could possibly have. I’ve stayed away from fantasy basketball, and just kind of lived in the moment because our front office — I trust them. And they know they have a 34-year-old guy who’s playing just as great as anybody in the NBA right now. They not satisfied, either, because I’m not.”

There was some belief the Dec. 15 date — when players who signed a new contract last summer became eligible to be traded — would lead to some movement that involved the Lakers. They reportedly shopped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and were interested in Trevor Ariza.

Given the rash of injuries the Lakers have endured this season, it would appear unlikely they are able to complete a significant trade. The front office certainly wouldn’t act out of desperation, as last summer Johnson said the Lakers were operating under a two-year scope.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.