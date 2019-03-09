LeBron James Gets Triple-Double, Moritz Wagner & Johnathan Williams Have Career Nights In Lakers’ Loss To Celtics

The Boston Celtics remained undefeated through three games on their West Coast road trip by defeating a decimated Los Angeles Lakers team that competed throughout a 120-107 loss.

With Brandon Ingram officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Lonzo Ball likely facing the same scenario, and Kyle Kuzma and Lance Stephenson unavailable due to respective injuries, Moritz Wagner made the first start of his career.

Wagner provided the Lakers with early energy and helped them keep pace with the Celtics into the second quarter en route to a career night. Johnathan Williams was also a bright spot off the bench, leading the Lakers with 10 points at halftime.

However, Boston closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run to lead the Lakers by 10 points. They proceeded to take control from there, stretching the lead to 17 points. But just as the Celtics were beginning to pull away, LeBron James keyed a 12-0 run.

Kyrie Irving snapped the Celtics’ drought and either created for himself or teammates to help stave off the Lakers. Much like they did the second quarter, the Celtics closed the third on a run to pull ahead by double digits.

James began the fourth quarter on the court but never got the Lakers closer than 12 points before checking out for good with 4:16 remaining in the game. James played 28 minutes and finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his seventh triple-double this season.