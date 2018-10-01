LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 16 ‘Oreo’ In Lakers Debut

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers began their six-game preseason schedule on Sunday in the first of back-to-back matchups with the Denver Nuggets. While the Lakers suffered a loss, the night nevertheless featured plenty of buzz.

That of course stemmed from James making his Lakers debut, which led to a sold-out crowd at Valley View Casino Center. After finding Brandon Ingram with a no-look pass, James’ first basket was a 3-pointer that came on an assist from Rajon Rondo who tracked down an offensive rebound.

James finished with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 15 minutes of action. “It was great to get back on the floor,” he said during a postgame interview.

“To start a new journey for myself, hear the Laker fans we have in San Diego, it was a great feeling to go out there and hear the roar.”

With James making the jump not only to Los Angeles but the NBA’s glamor franchise, much has been made of the direction his Nike LeBron 16 signature shoe will head in. James wore the model in an ‘Oreo’ colorway that’s expected to release this fall.

James previously debuted the shoe, including when he wore it during a practice last week. James also donned multiple versions of his Nike LeBron 15 during training camp.

The ‘Oreo’ Nike LeBron 16 features “330” on the heel of the right shoe to represent the Akron area code, while the left has “BBZ” in a nod to James’ children: Bryce, Bronny and Zhuri.

The Nike LeBron 16 has released thus far in the women’s Harlem Fashion Row collaboration, a ‘1 Thru 5’ model that incorporate Nike’s ‘What The?’ theme, and most recently in a pair dubbed ‘Fresh Bred.’ Missing from James’ footwear since free agency is a Lakers-inspired colorway.

