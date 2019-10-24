LeBron James Reflects On Failed Tyronn Lue Negotiations To Become Lakers Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very eventful 2019 NBA offseason full of drama and big moves.

In addition to the Anthony Davis trade to pair him with LeBron James, they also brought in former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel. Of course, the road that led to Vogel’s hiring was not a smooth one.

It was originally believed the Lakers were set to hire former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue. Both the Lakers and James were very familiar with Lue as he started his playing career in Los Angeles and led the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Ultimately, that hire fell through as the two sides could not agree on terms as well as Lue’s coaching staff and they moved on to Vogel. Many wondered how James would feel as he is a supporter of Lue, but his support of the Lakers never wavered.

“At the end of the day for Jeanie, Rob, and everybody upstairs, I was in support of whatever move they were making.” James said before the team’s 112-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Like you said, there was a time where it was possibly gonna happen. I was ecstatic about that, I was excited because I know what T-Lue is capable of and what we accomplished in Cleveland. When it didn’t happen, we moved on and we moved on to Coach Vogel. I was excited about that which I still am.”

There is a perception of James that he prefers certain head coaches and has no issues moving the current ones out in favor of the ones he wants. The Lakers moving on from head coach Luke Walton after James’ season did nothing to change that perception and it makes sense why many would assume he was disappointed in Lue not coming aboard.

Nonetheless, James has been nothing but supportive of Vogel since he was hired and has spoken about what he knew he would bring to the table. With Lue now on the Clippers coaching staff, he is a chief rival so the pleasantries might be kept to a minimum.