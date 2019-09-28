Lebron James Reflects On Anthony Davis Trade Between Lakers, Pelicans

LeBron James‘ second season with the Los Angeles Lakers figures to be more successful than his first — and that’s likely due to the Anthony Davis trade.

In the blockbuster trade, the Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. This may seem like a lot but for a generational talent like Davis, no price is too steep.

For James, this trade meant the remainder of his time spent as a Laker will be in championship contention, so long as Davis re-signs in 2020 NBA free agency. This obviously would be the cause of excitement for James because he no longer has to carry such a heavy load for them.

At Lakers Media Day, James explained what was going through his head when he first heard about the trade.

“I do not remember exactly what I was doing, but I can tell you that I was ecstatic. Very excited,” James said.

“I know the caliber of player A.D. is. Not only from a basketball standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint and what he can bring to any franchise.”

It would appear James is pretty excited about having a running mate of Davis’ caliber, who is likely the best teammate he’s ever had at the time they teamed up.

In addition, James also began the sales pitch for Davis to stay beyond just the one year remaining on his deal. James spoke about not only the kind of player Davis is but the kind of leader he is as well, topping it off by saying he’s the perfect player for the Lakers.

“It’s exciting to have such a beautiful young mind, a beautiful player, but also a great leader as well,” James said of Davis.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for this franchise to have such an all-around person. I think the basketball will speak for itself.”

James obviously wants the shot at a championship in the next two or three seasons, but it really seems like he’s looking out for Los Angeles.

Getting Davis and keeping him would be just a first step in making sure the Lakers stay a playoff team for the foreseeable future, and that’s something they have been hoping for since they last made the 2013 NBA playoffs.