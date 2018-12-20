LeBron James ‘Proud’ Sons Bronny, Bryce Wearing Jerseys Nos. 23 And 6

Throughout what’s been a wildly impressive career, one thing LeBron James has always remained consistent about is his pride and love for his kids. And now, as his two sons, ages 14 and 11, begin to forge their own basketball path, James can really sit back and admire what they will be able to accomplish as they wear his jersey numbers moving forward.

James has already stated that his dream is to play in the NBA with his eldest son, Bronny. James Jr. recently made his freshman debut at Crossroads High School, scoring 27 points while wearing a No. 23 jersey.

James’ younger son, Bryce Maximus, has opted to wear No. 6 in honor of his father. “I don’t know how long it’s going to last but it definitely made me feel proud. My kid has his own personality, own DNA. We share the same name but he has his own path.” James said.

“It was cool when he came downstairs the other day and showed me he was wearing 23, and then my youngest son came to me and told be he’s wearing 6. It’s a really good feeling.”

For James to play with his oldest son in an NBA game, he’ll likely have to play for at least another six seasons, as Bronny still has four years of high school. Whether he’d need to spend one year in college is still unclear but under current rules he would.

It’s extremely possible that James will be able to play six more seasons, as at age 33, he still continues to put up MVP level numbers with consistency.

For now, though, James can feel the connection to his kids through the No. 23 he wears in games, as well as the No. 6 James continues to wear in practices.