LeBron James Pleased With Progress In Lakers Training Camp Practices



An active free agency period headlined by the signing of superstar LeBron James has garnered plenty of intrigue and excitement for the Los Angeles Lakers as the 2018-19 NBA season inches closer.

With a promising young core and the addition of many notable veterans over the summer, the Lakers entered training camp with newfound optimism after enduring five consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.

To no surprise, James has already emerged as a leader to the Lakers’ young roster. Head coach Luke Walton has taken notice and is noticing the influence he and savvy point guard Rajon Rondo are having on the young core.

While James is still getting accustomed to his new teammates, he has been pleased with the team’s progression in Training Camp practices thus far. “We haven’t taken a step backwards yet, so that’s a good step,” James said.

“This is our fifth practice, I think, and we haven’t taken a step back. That’s a good sign.”

James acknowledged the longevity of training camp, to which he and the rest of the Lakers’ revamped roster will use to their advantage and work out any kinks that may arise.

“I’m seeing things we can do very well, things that we don’t do so well, so we can work on the next day in practice,” James said. “Training camp is all the way to the first day of the regular season, so we have some time.”

As for in-game competition, James will suit up in the Lakers’ preseason opener on Sunday as an opportunity to get further acclimated to his new teammates.

While James won’t log significant minutes until the regular season, he’s nevertheless hoping to establish chemistry in the minimal time he’ll see on the court.

“For myself, just try to get a little bit of rhythm,” James revealed. “More importantly, for our continuity as a team. We’re a team that just got together, so any little bit of time we can get on the floor together will help.”

