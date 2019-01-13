LeBron James, Lakers Attend Rams-Cowboys Divisional Round Playoff Game

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 to punch their ticket to their first NFC Championship game since they were in St. Louis.

As is tradition with Los Angeles sports, there was a slew of celebrities lining the sidelines and in the seats. To make the night more special, members of the Los Angeles Lakers were sitting on the sidelines cheering for Rams.

LeBron James was one of them as he recovers from a groin injury that has sidelined him 10 games so far.

This could definitely be seen as a hint of extra motivation for the Rams, knowing that the city’s most famous team and their players are cheering them on.

There were a ton of videos of Lakers players entering the stadium and hanging out on the sidelines with all the best ones compiled below:

When shown on the screen, the Lakers were given a huge ovation by the fans at the game:

A big ovation for LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/1Mg5l6c33T — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 13, 2019

JaVale McGee, who was one of the players in attendance, took to Instagram to show his support for the Rams:

The Rams will be playing in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at 12:05 P.M. PT. They will either be on the road to take on the one-seeded New Orleans Saints or they will be at home to take on the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Either way, it might be nice to know that no matter who they are playing, the Lakers will have their back.

